SMU Basketball Features Trio of Intriguing 2026 NBA Draft Prospects
SMU basketball hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament in nearly a decade, but under first-year head coach Andy Enfield, the Mustangs have a chance to end that drought in 2025-26.
Following a strong 2024-25 campaign that saw SMU go 24-11 and win a game in the NIT, the group should be even better during its second season in the ACC. To go along with a few returning pieces from last year's roster, the Mustangs added a coveted high school recruit and a key transfer.
After adding a few talented players, SMU should be an intriuing team for scouts and analysts to keep an eye on, as the Mustangs have three prospects who could play their way into the 2026 NBA Draft.
Jaron Pierre Jr.
SMU will be Pierre's fourth school after the redshirt senior made stops at Southern Miss (2020-22), Wichita State (2022-23) and Jacksonville State (2024-25).
With the Gamecocks, Pierre put up 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range on 7.6 attempts per game.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, the veteran's size and shooting ability on the wing should be enough to garner looks from NBA teams if he can turn in another solid shooting season. Pierre will be 24-years-old next July, however, and his age could be a concern for some front offices.
Billy White III
White was one of the nation's top 40 prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, but recently reclassified to the 2025 cycle and committed to SMU.
Following his reclassification, White is rated the No. 49 overall prospect and No. 12 small forward in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
The Mustangs' incoming freshman averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, one steal and 1.8 blocks per game, earning All-South Texas Boys Basketball MVP from the Corpus Christi Caller-Times as a junior.
The 6-foot-8 wing also led Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High School (TX) to a 39-1 record and a state semifinals appearance in 2025. If the athletic forward performs well in his first year on campus, White's youth and positional size should make him an even more tantalizing prospect.
Samet Yiğitoğlu
Listed at 7-foot-2 and 270 pounds, Yiğitoğlu's jaw-dropping size will turn heads as the big man enters his sophomore season.
As a true freshman, the Turkish center averaged 10 points, 6.2 rebounds, an assist and a block per game while shooting 53.5% from the field.
If the 21-year-old continues to improve in 2025-26 while showing increased mobility, he could certainly be an interesting draft target.
