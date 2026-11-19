The first month of the 2026–27 NBA season has been all about injuries . The story Tuesday night was, unfortunately, a misguided effort to prevent those injuries.

In the Lakers’ 118–114 overtime win over the Hornets on Tuesday night, Charlotte led by three points with 12.1 seconds left. Coby White missed his second free throw. Luka Dončić raced down the court and found teammate Quentin Grimes open on the perimeter for a game-tying three.

The Hornets’ first nationally televised game of the season (it was flexed to prime-time by NBC) was heading to overtime.

So far, the Hornets’ first season without LaMelo Ball has been a disaster . They badly needed to close out a win in Los Angeles. Even though Charlotte blew its three-point lead late in the fourth, it still had an opportunity to turn its season around with an overtime road win over MVP front-runner Dončić and the red-hot Lakers.

But when the Hornets rolled out their five to start the overtime period, there was no Brandon Miller, crowned the face of the franchise after he signed a $209 million contract extension this offseason. There was no White, their prized trade acquisition from last year’s deadline who was inked to a new $74 million deal of his own. Both players, who are guaranteed roughly $300 million combined from Charlotte over the next six seasons, rested in overtime. Instead, the Hornets trotted out Sion James, Royce O’Neale, Naz Reid, Grant Williams and Moussa Diabate for the biggest five minutes of their season.

Reid hit a three in the opening minute of overtime, but that was it. That’s all the offense Charlotte could muster with Miller and White on the bench. Coach Charles Lee had another opportunity to bring Miller and White in with 18 seconds left and the Hornets trailing by one, but he did not. The Hornets did not get a shot off on that possession, as Grimes swatted Charlotte’s inbounds pass out of bounds off of O’Neale.

The Lakers were awarded the ball and cruised to a four-point win. The Hornets fell to a miserable 4–10 record.

After the game, Lee explained that Charlotte rested Miller and Lee in overtime solely due to a minutes restriction. In his second game back after a two-game absence from a right hip strain, Miller played 32 minutes. White played a season-high 26 minutes in his seventh game back.

"As they've been coming back from injury, we've been trying to build them up, and at the end of the game, we're trying to be mindful of where they are and just coming back from their respective injuries,” Lee said.

Asked if he was tempted to play those two down the stretch in overtime, Lee admitted he was.

"You're always tempted, as a competitor, to want to do everything you possibly can to help the team, and those guys were definitely helping the team,” Lee said. “But we have a big picture in mind and it's a long year."

It’s a long and grinding 82-game regular season, yes. That is true. But the Hornets are making their season feel extra long by making decisions like this. Both players have two full days off Wednesday and Thursday before continuing Charlotte’s road trip with an NBA Cup game Friday in Atlanta. It wasn’t the second night of a back-to-back; the Hornets rested on Monday.

Miller and White couldn’t have played five more minutes? Or, at the very least, another 18 seconds?

Look, I get NBA players need rest. The league does have an injury problem, and part of that issue is a result of the schedule. Dr. Nirav Pandya, an orthopedic surgeon at UCSF who has done extensive research on injury risk factors for NBA players, told Sports Illustrated he believes back-to-back games shouldn’t exist to allow proper rest. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has floated the idea of a 40-minute game. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix wrote Tuesday that coaches around the league believe players could use a longer training camp to tune up their bodies for the regular season.

But what we witnessed Tuesday night wasn’t a scheduling issue. It was a team issue. It was simply not a winning decision in an organization in desperate need of wins.

Resting your two best players down the stretch of the biggest game of the year so far? I mean, what are we doing?

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