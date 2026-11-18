Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry is once again out of the lineup on Wednesday night when the team takes on the Dallas Mavericks.

Curry is dealing with a oblique abdominal tear, and he's expected to be re-evaluated near the end of the month. However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Curry is expected to miss close to a month, which would sidelined him until mid-December.

Just in on NBA Today -- Golden State star Stephen Curry expected to miss close to one month: pic.twitter.com/hRYgkq9kM3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2026

The loss of the two-time league MVP is a massive blow to a Golden State team that already doesn't have Jimmy Butler III and is fighting to stay alive in the Western Conference. Steph was off to a great start this season, averaging 27.8 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3.

The Warriors are 7-3 when Curry is in the lineup this season and just 1-3 in the four games that he's missed. Since Curry went down against Houston, the Warriors have not won a game, getting blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans in their last matchup.

So, it makes sense that oddsmakers have set the Warriors as 5.5-point road underdogs against the Mavericks, even though Dallas (7-7) has a worse record so far this season.

The Warriors are going to rely heavily on rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, young guard Brandin Podziemski and others to pick up the slack with Curry sidelined. On Wednesday, the Warriors have also listed Draymond Green and Al Horford as questionable, leaving us with very few options to consider in the prop market.

Here's my favorite bet for Golden State in this battle with Dallas.

Best Warriors Prop Bet vs. Mavericks With Steph Curry Out

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yaxel Lendeborg OVER 22.5 Points (-119)

Lendeborg has been a huge addition for Golden State after he was a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Dallas actually passed up on the former Michigan star, and he may be looking for some revenge since he's taking on one of his college teammates -- Morez Johnson Jr. -- and his college coach (Dusty May) in this matchup.

This season, Lendeborg is averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from 3. He's the No. 2 option in this offense when Curry is healthy, so I expect him to command a ton of shots with the star guard sidelined over the next few weeks.

Lendeborg took 23 shots and scored 28 points in his last game, and he's put up at least 23 points in eight of his matchups this season, clearing this line in four of his last five games. As long as his usage remains high -- which it should with Curry out -- Lendeborg should be in line for a big scoring game on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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