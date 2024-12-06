Draymond Green Addresses Narrative That Father Time Has Caught Up to LeBron James
LeBron James is in the midst of a bit of a rough spell, having struggled throughout the Los Angeles Lakers' last few games. That's resulted in some discussion among NBA fans as to whether Father Time, which James has so skillfully evaded throughout his 21 years in the league, had finally caught up to the 39-year-old.
Naturally, Draymond Green felt the need to address the topic on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, and he gave a candid response when asked about LeBron by cohost Baron Davis.
"Is Father Time catching up to him? Absolutely," Green said to Davis. "Because Father Time catches up to everyone.
"However, where I disagree, is people are saying, 'We just saw it. He's done now. We've been waiting on it. Now he’s done.' No, no, no. I disagree with that," Green continued. "And the reason I disagree with that is because, quite frankly, what it looks like to me right now is that he's a little tired."
Green reminded fans that LeBron and the Lakers made a playoff run in 2023-24, and the 39-year-old then went and led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. That significantly shortened James's offseason, giving him less chance to recuperate after the gauntlet that was last season.
James has struggled of late, missing each of his last 19 threes and averaging 19.8 points per game over his last 10 outings. Still, Green made clear that he thinks LeBron is just fatigued and has "hit a wall" after a busy year, rather than an aged veteran succumbing to Father Time.