Draymond Green Calls Out Dak Prescott for Being a 'Bum'
The Cowboys fell to 3-5-1 on the year after an embarrassing display against the Cardinals last Monday night. Despite some significant activity at the NFL trade deadline a day later, it looks increasingly likely that Dak Prescott's excellent play will be wasted and yet another year will pass without him factoring into the postseason. And until that changes the narrative around the Cowboys quarterback will stay the same—in a place where Draymond Green feels comfortable enough to call Prescott "a bum."
The Warriors forward made the assertion on his aptly named Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football podcast, much to the amusement of co-host Jordan Schultz.
"He is getting some numbers and they stink," Green said. "Dak’s a bum ... They will never win with Dak."
Pressed on the hot take, Green explained that being a bum does not preclude one from being an excellent, top-tier signal-caller in the NFL.
"You have to understand, when I say bum, I’m not saying Dak Prescott isn’t a good NFL quarterback," Green said. "Of course he’s a good NFL quarterback. But I’m saying when the money is on the line, when it’s for all the marbles, who are you? He’s a bum."
Prescott will have to continue to wear this criticism until he changes his playoff ledger. It's looking like he once again will not get the opportunity to do so this year.
Tough crowd and tough criticism, but Green is far from the only person to have this takeaway about a legitimately good quarterback because the postseason matters. Perhaps no one understands this more than Draymond, who would not be a future Hall of Famer without his playoff successes.