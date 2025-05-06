Draymond Green Not Done With Dillon Brooks, Calls Him Out for Not Shaking Hands
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets battled it out for seven games with fierce intensity and no shortage of trash talk. That tends to happen when two clubs have a long recent history of postseason meetups and Draymond Green is involved. His fourth-wall-breaking coda on the series could have been the last word but Green, like so many others, has a podcast to record. So he talked about Dillon Brooks some more to Baron Davis, along the way offering a gentleman's critique of the Rockets guard's behavior following elimination.
"Dillon Brooks ran off the court," Green said. "So when I say you see what guys is made of, he ran off the court."
"When guys lose respect for you in this league, it don't matter and it's going to catch you in the end," Green added. "Dillon Brooks couldn't come through in this series in large part because nobody on the court respects you."
People seem to like Green because he supposedly tells it like it is. Yet it's probably not true that Brooks "couldn't come through" due to a lack of respect. Brooks scored 12.2 points per game and actually shot the ball better than he did in the regular season. He would have gotten the last laugh if Buddy Hield hadn't gone off in Game 7. The margins for this stuff is so slim.
Did Brooks run off the court? Maybe. But Green won. It's on to the next series. He's done an incredible amount of winning and yet there's a lot of chest-thumping and recriminations for a first round matchup. That's all part of the package with him, though.
File this one away in cast Golden State fails to win it all. What Green does or doesn't do after getting eliminated is now very much fair game for critique.