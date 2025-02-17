Draymond Green Claims Warriors Offered Him Head Coaching Job When He Retires
Draymond Green is not playing in this year's All-Star Game tournament, though he did partake in Saturday's skills competition. He was in attendance for Sunday's All-Star Game while serving as an analyst for TNT's coverage at the Chase Center, and he made an eye-opening statement about his future in basketball.
At one point on the TNT broadcast, Candace Parker was discussing the prospect of her becoming a coach in the future, to which she said there was "no way" she could do it, and compared it to the possibility of Green coaching in the NBA. Green's response raised some eyebrows, as he jokingly claimed that he'd already been offered the position as the Golden State Warriors head coach when he retires.
"I've already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when I'm done. You think I'm gonna suck?" Green responded to Parker.
When asked if he thinks he'd make a good coach, Green said, "I think I could be a good coach. I don't want to be."
Green, 34, is in his 13th NBA season. The four-time All-Star and four-time champion is approaching the end of his career, and suggested he could potentially be the heir apparent to Steve Kerr, though he says he doesn't want to coach. Kerr has coached the Warriors since 2014. His contract ends after the 2025–26 season, at which point it's not yet clear whether he'll return on a new deal or retire from coaching.
Whether Green was just blowing smoke or a verbal offer has truly been made remains to be seen, but the idea of the controversial forward becoming an NBA head coach is certainly intriguing.