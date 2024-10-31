Draymond Green Disagrees With Joe Mazzulla's Desire to Bring Fighting Back to NBA
On Tuesday, Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla made headlines when he told NBC Sports Boston he'd like to see the NBA bring back fighting.
“The biggest thing that we rob people of from an entertainment standpoint is you can’t fight anymore. I wish we’d bring back like fighting," Mazzulla said. "How come in baseball they’re allowed to clear the benches? How come in hockey they’re allowed to fight? I don’t understand."
Now, that comment has earned pushback from a somewhat unlikely source: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
"I get what Joe is trying to get at," Green said on Thursday's edition of The Draymond Show With Baron Davis. "The s--t-talking and guys getting testy, we take so much of that out of the game today.... Actual, physical fights Joe, I'm here to petition against you."
Green has been a lightning rod for altercations throughout his NBA career, culminating in a 12-game suspension early last season that led the four-time All-Star to mull retirement.
"Where (fighting) almost led me, man? I don't want none of that," Green said. "I'm gonna leave that to Joe. Joe, you go and fight."