Draymond Green Had Classy Response to Evan Mobley Winning DPOY Over Him
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made a late season push to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was long the favorite to take home the award, until he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, ending his season early and preventing him from qualifying for the award. Though Green pushed to earn the award, he lost to Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley.
Green acknowledged it would have been nice for him to be crowned the Defensive Player of the Year, but congratulated Mobley, who he's been a fan of since Mobley played for USC.
"I think to win anything in this league is special," Green told reporters over the weekend. "Anytime you can be recognized in this league is great. Congratulations to Evan Mobley. Incredible young player, just the growth that he's had over his career. That's what we all believed he'd be coming out of USC. I still remember watching him play at USC and a guy caught the ball in the corner, he was under the rim and he blocked the corner three, I couldn't believe it. I have been a fan of him ever since. It's always great to see young guys get their due in this league. It would've been nice to win, but anytime you're in the running to be recognized in this league is great."
Mobley was the clear winner of the award, receiving 35 first place votes and a total of 285 total points. Mobley averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game while leading the defensive efforts for a Cavaliers team that earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Green ended up finishing in third with a total of 15 first place votes, behind Mobley and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels.
Green didn't take the award, but he has been recognized for his defensive efforts on multiple occasions. He did win Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, and has also been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team on four separate occasions.