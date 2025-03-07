Draymond Green Falsely Stated Karl-Anthony Towns Ducked Matchup With Jimmy Butler
On Tuesday, New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns missed his team's 114–102 loss to the Golden State Warriors while his girlfriend—model Jordyn Woods—mourned a friend's death from breast cancer.
To apparently oblivious Warriors forward Draymond Green, this was the perfect opportunity to take a swipe at Towns's basketball ability during his podcast Wednesday.
"Some would say he didn’t play because [Golden State forward] Jimmy [Butler] was in the building," Green said. "They said KAT ain’t play because Jimmy came to town."
Green suggested he talked to Towns's father, Karl Towns Sr., at Tuesday evening's contest, but bizarrely gave no hint that he'd heard why Towns missed the game.
The clip appears to have been edited out of The Draymond Green Show after the Warriors forward received backlash online due to the mistake.
Butler and Towns were teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2018 to '19 (Green at least got that much correct), and Butler's tenure with the Timberwolves ended explosively.
However, Towns has shown no sign of avoiding Butler in the years since—he dropped 44 points on Butler's Miami Heat on Oct. 30, for instance. Either way, the statement was a foolish one from one of the NBA's most durable provocateurs.