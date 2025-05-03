Draymond Green Gets Flagrant Foul For Hitting Jalen Green in the Head in Game 6
Draymond Green was called for a flagrant foul during the first quarter of Game 6 of the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series. Green was setting a screen for Stephen Curry when Houston's Jalen Green grabbed his jersey. To get away, Green threw his arm up and hit Houston's Green in the head.
Then he complained to the officials as they walked over to review the play. After he was assessed the flagrant foul he again approached an official to talk very loudly in his face. It was Draymond's second flagrant foul of the series. He also has a few technicals.
The Warriors came into the game with a 3-2 lead in the series and a chance to move on to the second round with a win.
Green came into the game averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. With two flagrant foul points he's inching slower to an automatic suspension.