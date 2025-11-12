Draymond Green Had Brutally Honest Message About Warriors After Blowout Loss to Thunder
The Thunder thoroughly took care of the Warriors on Tuesday, embarrassing Golden State 126-102 in a game that wasn’t even as close as that score indicates. The Thunder completely dominated the Warriors, who now fall to 6-6 on the season.
While losing to the defending NBA champions isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary, getting so easily blown out by them is a massive wake-up call for a Warriors team that believed they had legitimate championship aspirations heading into the season. The Warriors have now lost each of their last six road games, including blowout losses in their most recent two against Oklahoma City and the Nuggets. Getting blown out by these top teams will surely challenge the notions that they can be true contenders.
Warriors forward Draymond Green has been particularly vocal in stating that Golden State is a championship contender since acquiring Jimmy Butler at last year’s trade deadline. Heading into this season, he said he thought the Warriors had an even better chance at going for a title. After this loss, he no longer seemed so sure.
When asked what the biggest difference between where they are at compared to when they traded for Butler, Green said, “I think everyone was committed to winning [after trading for Butler last season] and doing that any way possible. Right now, it doesn’t feel that way. ... It shows up really fast when you get whooped like we got whooped tonight.”
When asked if the difference is related to personal agendas, Green replied, “I think everyone has a personal agenda in this league, but you have to make those personal agendas work in a team confines. If it doesn’t work, then you kind of got to get rid of your agenda or eventually the agenda is the cause of someone getting rid of you. You don’t want a team with no personal agendas because a goal is an agenda. You’ve got to have some type of personal agenda.”
The Warriors will look to rebound and snap their losing streak when they take on the Spurs on Wednesday. It won’t be easy for Golden State, who will face San Antonio—the team with the second-best record in the West—in back-to-back games.