Draymond Green Says Warriors Are 'Going to Win the Championship' With Jimmy Butler
The Golden State Warriors are a modest 3–1 since trading for star Jimmy Butler at the NBA trade deadline, but when looking at the deal as a part of TNT's All-Star game coverage, forward Draymond Green displayed the utmost confidence in his team's latest acquisition:
"It's been incredible," the 34-year-old forward explained of Butler's presence. "He's brought a purpose back to this organization. I think we were kind of headed in the wrong direction, kinda thinking we were figuring it out—we never figured it out ... and since he's been here we've walked into every game thinking and believing that we're gonna win that game. And that goes a long way in this league."
Green went on to make a bold statement to the rest of the dais:
"We are going to win a championship," he proclaimed. "That's what's going to happen."
That's one way to call your shot, Draymond.
"I don't believe any of these teams are that great," explained Green of Golden State's path. "Boston, yes you gotta go through Boston, you gotta get through the champs. But we gotta get through the West first—but none of these teams scare me. I don't see any team, 'Oh, that's the team that's gonna do it.' You know why you don't see that team? Because you about to see that team. It is the Warriors."
Golden State still has a ways to go before becoming "that team." At just 28–27, they currently sit as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, good for the final spot in the play-in tournament and right on the brink of missing the postseason entirely.