Draymond Green Had Hilarious Reaction to Missed Free Throws After His Flagrant Foul
The Grizzlies were a victim of Draymond Green's antics on Monday night.
The contentious veteran Warriors forward received both a technical and flagrant 1 foul with just under four minutes left in the third quarter after he held Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama from an easy bucket. Green shared some words with Memphis star and fellow Michigan State product Jaren Jackson Jr. after the scary play which brought Aldama to the line for two foul shots.
Watch the heated sequence below:
Much to Green's delight, Aldama ended up missing the two free throws. After the second miss, he was so giddy that he skipped from beyond the three-point line all the way down to the base line before slapping hands with teammate Buddy Hield.
It's nothing new for the 14th-year veteran, who received a technical foul from the bench during Golden State's season opener against the Lakers. Green was called for 13 techs and three flagrant fouls last season, which is under the NBA's trigger of an automatic one-game suspension for players who receive 16 techs over the regular season.
He stayed in Monday's game since he received just one technical and a flagrant 1 foul. His night would have ended early if he was called for a second tech or a flagrant 2, which is called if a play is deemed unnecessary and excessive contact. The Warriors beat the Grizzlies 131-118 to advance to 3-1 on the early season as Green had seven points, 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal.