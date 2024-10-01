Draymond Green Shares Honest Plan for First Matchup vs. Klay Thompson, Mavericks
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has played 12 seasons in the NBA—some phenomenal, some turbulent, some in between—and guard Klay Thompson has been by his side for every one of them.
That will not be the case in 2024-25, as Thompson landed with the Dallas Mavericks in a July 6 sign-and-trade. On Monday—the Warriors' media day—Green candidly discussed how he planned to approach Golden State's games against the Mavericks this season.
"I'm running through his chest," Green said when asked by the eponymous host of the Sloane Knows Podcast how he planned to guard Thompson.
"Are you gonna trash talk him?" Sloane asked Green.
"Of course," Green replied. "He's my brother, but he not with us. ... He not with us. He with the ops."
Green and Thompson shared four championships with the Warriors—in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.
Golden State and Dallas have a three matchups on the docket this season—one on Nov. 12 in San Francisco, one on Feb. 12 in Texas, and another on Feb. 23 at Chase Center.