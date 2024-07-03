Draymond Green Details How Victor Wembanyama Will Benefit From Having Chris Paul As Teammate
It's been a tough week for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
Not only has he had to cope with the loss of Klay Thompson in free agency to the Dallas Mavericks, but he's also had to process the departure of veteran Chris Paul, who is heading to San Antonio on a one-year deal after being waived by the Warriors at the start of free agency.
It's been detailed at great length how much Green and Paul despised each other as opponents from their playoff battles in the Western Conference over the years, but after his one year with the Warriors, the two clearly have become close.
"Another one I'm really sad about is CP," Green said on The Draymond Green Show on Tuesday. "I know it's been very documented on like, how we hated each other. I am very sad to know that he is leaving this team because in my head I'm thinking, 'Man, C is going to end up finishing his career here and that will be dope.' Again, this is the part of the business that sucks. One year with C and I'm like, 'Man, I love this dude. He is incredible. One of the best teammates I've ever had and then he's gone.' And that is the weird part about this business, but that made me really sad."
While Green is sad to see his once-nemesis-turned-good-friend go, he is excited to see him play with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.
"CP with [Popovich], who's still a genius. Pairing CP with Wemby to teach that young fella. CP one of the greatest vets I've ever been around. Spending the year with CP and I'm a vet...he was a vet to me! It'll be great for Wemby. And the young fella [Stephon] Castle. ...That is a genius move by the Spurs, man."
It will be interesting to see Paul's relationship with Wembanyama on the court evolve when the duo takes the court in the fall, but at the very least, the Spurs will be an intriguing team to watch, even if they aren't very good.