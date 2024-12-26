Draymond Green Had NBA Fans in Tears With His Weird Move Against Two Lakers Players
Draymond Green had quite the gift for social media on Christmas Day: A foul that certainly only he could pull off.
The enigmatic forward, during a free-throw from his teammate Jonathan Kuminga, attempted to carve out positioning in the paint for a rebound against Los Angeles Lakers players Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht. He got creative, wrapping his arms around the left arm of Knecht and right arm of Hachimura, dropping his entire weight as he hooked his arms.
He essentially hip-dropped, pulling himself and the two Lakers down, nearly knocking their heads together in an exchange that looks more like the Three Stooges than a professional basketball game.
There was a discussion on the broadcast about the fact that the Lakers players are not allowed to lock arms in this scenario. Well, Green tried to lock their arms for them. He didn't get away with it, with a foul rightly called by Scott Foster.
Fans thought the moment was rather hilarious, cracking multiple jokes about the play gesturing toward an inevitable WWE cameo in a few years:
The Lakers outlasted the Warriors 115–113 on Christmas. Green closed with three points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.