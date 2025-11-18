Draymond Green Offers His Side of Viral Fan Altercation at Warriors-Pelicans Game
Draymond Green confronted a Pelicans fan seated courtside during the Warriors’ clash in New Orleans on Sunday evening.
The two could be seen face-to-face in what looked like a pretty heated discussion after the fan had been heckling Green.
On the latest episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green explained what was said by the fan, and what led to him getting in his face in the now-viral moment.
“One of the first couple plays of the game, I lay the ball up and I miss it. And I tap the ball up a couple times to try to get a put-back. Tapped up, missed. Tapped up, missed. Obviously, those are offensive rebounds. I come down the court, and [the fan] goes ‘You Angel Reese!’ And so I laugh, that was a little funny. As the night goes on, he continues to go ‘You Angel Reese! Hey, Draymond, you’re f––ing Angel Reese!’” Green explained.
“It gets to a point where, as a man with four children soon to be five, once you start to add the different fillers... at a certain point, now you’re disrespecting me as a man.”
Green made clear that he didn’t mind a bit of banter between himself and the fan, but the fan crossed the line and got a bit disrespectful when things escalated beyond that. Green said that the fan’s underlying message became more and more clear as he continued to “add fillers” to his comments.
“So I said to him, ‘Relax. Watch yourself now, you’re getting really disrespectful... You’re no longer saying what you were saying before,” Green said.
The fan received a warning for his antics, but was not removed from the arena and was able to remain in his front-row seat.