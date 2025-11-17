Draymond Green Took Exception to Pelicans Fan Calling Him ‘Angel Reese'
Draymond Green's latest on-court incident took place off-court and involved a fan. During the Warriors’ win over the Pelicans on Sunday, Green walked off the court to confront a fan seated on the baseline who had been calling him "Angel Reese."
The fan, who identified himself as Sam Green, told the press that he had been taunting Green with the WNBA All-Star's name because he was rebounding, but not shooting. After the game Draymond confirmed the story saying he was being called "a woman." When a reporter pointed out that Reese is a very good rebounder Green said he would have preferred to be compared to Lisa Leslie.
"He just kept calling me a woman," said Green. "It was a good joke at first, but you can't keep calling me a woman. I've got four kids and one on the way, you can't keep calling me a woman. He got quiet though so it's fine."
Draymond said that the fan was "talking at first" when he walked over, but once he got closer he didn't "really say much else." He also credited referee Courtney Kirkland for how he handled the situation.
Here's what the fan told the media. Via ESPN:
Sam Green said he was taunting Draymond Green with chants of "Angel Reese," because, while the Warriors star had several rebounds, he hadn't attempted any shots.
Sam Green said Draymond shouted profanity at him and threatened to punch him out if he continued the "Angel Reese" taunts (a refenece to the WNBA and former LSU star who set several LSU and SEC rebounding records).
"I wasn't using profanity and for him to walk 12 feet off the court to come and get in my face like that, it was a little unnerving," said Sam Green, who was given a warning by ushers but was allowed to remain in his front-row seat.
Green finished with eight points on 13 shots to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists.