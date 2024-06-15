Draymond Green Reacts to Klay Thompson Unfollowing Warriors on Social Media
Klay Thompson was the talk of the NBA world earlier this week when fans noticed the guard unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram.
Thompson, who will become a free agent this summer, also deleted every Warriors-related post from his account.
"I know all of you were probably looking forward to me talking about Klay unfollowing the Warriors and deleting some IG posts or something. I had no idea that happened," Golden State forward Draymond Green said on the latest episode of his podcast. "I think it's f---ing hilarious.
"I think that's comical. I know you all want somebody's feelings to be hurt or something. It ain't that. Ain't never going to be that. That's hilarious."
Thompson has spent all 13 years of his NBA career in the Bay Area after being selected by the Warriors with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 draft. Thompson, Green and guard Steph Curry won four championships together in 2015, '17, '18 and '22.
But now, Golden State is at a crossroads. While Curry and Green remain under contract through the 2025-26 season, Thompson is a free agent this summer. He has said multiple times that he wants to retire wearing a Warriors jersey, and Golden State's brass has shared a similar sentiment.
"He's still got good years left. We want him back," coach Steve Kerr said of Thompson in April. "Obviously, there's business at hand, and that has to be addressed. ... What Klay has meant to this franchise, as good he still is, we desperately want him back."
Thompson will be able to make a decision on the next step of his NBA career on June 30 when free agency opens.