Warriors' Klay Thompson Appears Set to Hit Free Agency
One of the biggest question marks of the upcoming NBA offseason is Klay Thompson's future with the Golden State Warriors.
Thompson, 34, helped build a dynasty in the Bay Area after being selected by Golden State with the No. 11 pick of the 2011 NBA draft. Thirteen years and four championships later, Thompson is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer with no contract extension in sight.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Thursday that there has been "no notable movement" toward a contract extension between Thompson and the Warriors, meaning one-half of the franchise's Splash Brothers duo will likely hit the open market this summer.
Thompson could still sign with the Warriors in free agency. He has said many times that he wants to retire in a Warriors uniform. Shortly after Golden State's season-ending loss to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in game in April—a contest in which Thompson scored zero points on 0-for-10 shooting—coach Steve Kerr shared the same sentiment.
"He's still got good years left. We want him back," Kerr said of Thompson. "Obviously, there's business at hand, and that has to be addressed. ... What Klay has meant to this franchise, as good he still is, we desperately want him back."
The Warriors have plenty of work to do this offseason after getting bounced in the play-in tournament. They have a big decision to make on guard Chris Paul, who has a $30 million non-guaranteed option for 2024-25 that becomes guaranteed if he's not waived by June 28. Warriors owner Joe Lacob also would prefer to get out of the luxury tax, where Golden State has operated in recent years.
Thompson, who averaged 17.9 points per game and shot 38.7% from three-point range last season, is confident he still has a few seasons of good basketball left. Where he suits up to finish off the final chapters of his career will be decided in the coming months.