Draymond Green Replicated Steph Curry's Signature Celebration After Game-Sealing Dunk
The Golden State Warriors edged out a 114–106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, with some late heroics from Draymond Green helping to seal the deal toward the end of the fourth quarter.
With less than 30 seconds in the game, Green drove past Rudy Gobert and attacked the basket, flushing home an emphatic dunk to seal the win. While running back on defense, he replicated Steph Curry's renowned "Night Night" celebration, feigning falling asleep with his head in his hands.
Even the Warriors' social media team couldn't hide their surprise that it was Green on the delivering end of Curry's signature celebration.
Green had just six points in the game, including the game-sealing dunk, but that didn't stop him from celebrating like Curry after shutting the door on Minnesota.
Sunday was the second game in a row the Warriors played the Timberwolves. After losing on Dec. 6, they picked up the win a couple nights later to improve to 14-9.