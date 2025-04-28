Draymond Green Responds to Jalen Green's Comments After Confrontation in Rockets-Warriors
Following the Golden State Warriors' 104–93 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Rockets guard Jalen Green got into a heated exchange with Warriors' forward Draymond Green on the court. The Warriors had just won Game 3 of the series, and Jalen had to be restrained by teammates as he and Draymond yelled back and forth at each other.
"Just talking," Jalen said when asked what happened between him and Draymond after the game. "He can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way."
Draymond sarcastically agreed with Jalen saying he doesn't do much. "That's fine. I don't do much. I just do what I have to do, but I don't do much," Draymond said on The Draymond Green Show. "I'm happy he sees it that way. That's incredible, shoutout to him."
Draymond's co-host, Baron Davis added that the comments from Jalen "are like blanket statements," which Draymond agreed with.
Clearly, Draymond seems unbotherd by Jalen thinking he doesn't do a lot for his team. After all, Draymond's play hasn't stopped him and the Warriors from succeeding and winning four titles over his time in Golden State.
Draymond will face Jalen and the Rockets for the first time since that confrontation on Monday, as they compete to win Game 4 of the series. The Warriors currently hold a 2–1 lead over the Rockets, and will look to extend that lead.