Draymond Green Responds to Jalen Green's Comments After Confrontation in Rockets-Warriors

Jalen Green said of Draymond: 'He can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way.'

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
Following the Golden State Warriors' 104–93 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Rockets guard Jalen Green got into a heated exchange with Warriors' forward Draymond Green on the court. The Warriors had just won Game 3 of the series, and Jalen had to be restrained by teammates as he and Draymond yelled back and forth at each other.

"Just talking," Jalen said when asked what happened between him and Draymond after the game. "He can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way." 

Draymond sarcastically agreed with Jalen saying he doesn't do much. "That's fine. I don't do much. I just do what I have to do, but I don't do much," Draymond said on The Draymond Green Show. "I'm happy he sees it that way. That's incredible, shoutout to him."

Draymond's co-host, Baron Davis added that the comments from Jalen "are like blanket statements," which Draymond agreed with.

Clearly, Draymond seems unbotherd by Jalen thinking he doesn't do a lot for his team. After all, Draymond's play hasn't stopped him and the Warriors from succeeding and winning four titles over his time in Golden State.

Draymond will face Jalen and the Rockets for the first time since that confrontation on Monday, as they compete to win Game 4 of the series. The Warriors currently hold a 2–1 lead over the Rockets, and will look to extend that lead.

EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

