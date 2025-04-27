Jalen Green Takes Shot at Draymond Green After On-Court Confrontation in Game 3
The Golden State Warriors overcame the absence of Jimmy Butler to defeat the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, 104-93, to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Steph Curry shook off a slow start to shine in the second and third quarters as the rest of the team pushed the win across the finish line. Not without some Draymond Green fireworks, however.
After the final buzzer sounded Green got into a confrontation with Jalen Green, the young Rockets guard whose 38-point outing in Game 2 helped drive Houston to its only win so far this series. Jalen had to be escorted off the court by his teammates and was yelling at Draymond the whole way. Draymond, of course, returned the favor. It made for quite the scene after a competitive game.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Jalen called Draymond out, saying the Warriors star "can't really do much of anything else."
"Just talking," Jalen said when asked what went on during the exchange. "He can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way."
Strong words from the young scorer, who finished with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting. Draymond, meanwhile, stuffed the stat sheet per usual with seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals.
Things are getting feisty between these two sides, and there's still a few games to go. Game 4 on Monday should prove quite entertaining.