Draymond Green Takes Brutal Shot at Karl-Anthony Towns
About 30 minutes before the Golden State Warriors tipped off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, Draymond Green found time to do Draymond Green things, sending out what is surely meant to be a constructive message to New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns and the Knicks were just wrapping up a big win over the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden to move to 32-16 on the year, good for third in the Eastern Conference, no matter of Town's opponents respect him or not. The Warriors then used all of Green's motivation to knock off the Oklahoma City Thunder to stay level with the Sacramento Kings for the last Play-In spot in the West.
One cannot argue with his methods. And even if one wanted to, Green said he's not going to read your commentary anyway as he went out of his way to proctor even more advice for the clowns out there who might be running low on face paint.
Green's a future Hall of Famer and will parlay his willingness to speak on things that involve him or not into a long and lucrative post-career broadcasting gigs. So he wins. He'll always win. And if Towns wants to use all of the veteran's institutional knowledge to make the Knicks better, than so be it. Green is just someone who sees something and needs to say something.