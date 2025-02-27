Dwyane Wade Jokes LeBron James's Love for Cookies May Have Led to Heat Departure
If you mess with LeBron James's chocolate chip cookies, Dwyane Wade joked that he may never forgive you.
Wade made an appearance on Lou Williams's The Underground Lounge podcast and told an amazing anecdote about James's last stretch with the Miami Heat. Wade said he first got an inkling James might leave the Heat when team president Pat Riley went a little too far and messed with James's favorite dessert.
"One thing you don't do is f--- with LeBron's cookies," Wade said on the show, as the group burst into laughter. "No, no, no, this is serious. He loves chocolate chip cookies. Chocolate chip cookies and ice cream, he loves. LeBron walks on the plane with a bag of food. One bag is all cookies and the other bags are what his chef has prepared for him to eat."
As James, Wade and their former Heat teammates played card games on team flights, James eventually needed to satisfy his sweet tooth. This time, though, James was informed there weren't any cookies on the plane. Wade said the card game stopped as James pushed back the table and sat through the rest of the flight with a disappointed, stoic look.
At the time, the Heat had made the NBA Finals in four straight years and won two championships. James's demeanor conveyed he didn't need to be micromanaged by Riley and the organization, which Wade acknowledged.
"It was too much micromanaging at that point," Wade continued. "You're talking about a team who went to four Finals in a row, you don't need to micromanage us. And I felt that [Riley] went a little too far with his micromanaging at points like that. He’s a grown man, you don't take the cookies away from us. ... You got the s--- that gets you through. When I get on this plane, I want this because this is what gets me through. Because now I'm about to fly to this city, not get in until 3 a.m., the food on the plane I really don't want to eat, I can't eat when I get in, I got to get up in the morning and we have to do this again.
"I have to have my comforts along the way or I'm not going to be me. [Riley] takes all them comforts away when he's hot. When [Riley's] hot, ain't no comfort."
James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, which he revealed in a first-person essay on Sports Illustrated. He left Cleveland to join the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.
Was Riley taking his cookies the beginning of the end in Miami? Probably not. But, it didn't help.