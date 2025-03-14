Dwyane Wade Has a Simple Response to Any Critics of His Odd-Looking Statue
There are few higher honors in sports than when a team elects to build a statue of one of their stars outside of their home stadium.
The statue is an undeniable signifier of greatness, and an investment on the part of a franchise to keep a player’s memory alive long after their playing career is over.
But not all statues are created equal, and Dwyane Wade has seen his statue. When his likeness was revealed outside of Miami’s Kaseya Center last October, the internet was quick to have a bit of fun at the, shall we say “ambitious” rendering of Wade’s passion.
Speaking with Jimmy Fallon this week, Wade had a great attitude about the statue, as well as a simple reply to anyone who wanted to throw shade at the honor.
“People talk,” Wade said of those that made jokes about the statue. “But people ain’t got a statue Jimmy. I only listen to people who have statues.”
From there, Wade went on to speak on how grateful he was for his time in Miami and the honor the team bestowed upon him.
“It’s so surreal. I’m a kid from the inner city of Chicago. To be able to end my career and be able to walk away with a statue outside the arena, it means everything,” Wade said. “Because I put everything I had into the game of basketball on and off the court. For the Miami Heat to honor me in that way, it’s just special.
“Social media tried to take my moment away from me. I get all the jokes, I’m in on all the jokes. But if you know where I come from—if you know my journey, if you know my walk—that was a huge moment for my family and I.”