Miami Heat Roasted by NBA Fans for Dwyane Wade Statue
NBA fans are puzzled by just what the Miami Heat were thinking with the statue of Dwyane Wade they unveiled on Sunday.
The franchise honored Wade with a ceremony and a new statue outside the Kaseya Center in Miami. NBA immediately all had the same reaction: it didn't really look anything like the Hall of Famer. In fact, it didn't resemble him at all.
The statue is supposed to be of Wade doing the "This is my house" pose. Instead it looks like someone else.
The reaction was swift and virtually unanimous.
I'm not going to pretend to know how hard it is to design and execute a statue like this. It can't be easy because if it was, more of them would look like their subjects.
As long as Wade is happy with it, that's all that matters. Hopefully he feels great. If he can recognize himself.