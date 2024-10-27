SI

Miami Heat Roasted by NBA Fans for Dwyane Wade Statue

Everyone had the same reaction to the statue the Heat unveiled for Wade.

Ryan Phillips

Wade gave a speech as the Heat unveiled a statue honoring him.
NBA fans are puzzled by just what the Miami Heat were thinking with the statue of Dwyane Wade they unveiled on Sunday.

The franchise honored Wade with a ceremony and a new statue outside the Kaseya Center in Miami. NBA immediately all had the same reaction: it didn't really look anything like the Hall of Famer. In fact, it didn't resemble him at all.

The statue is supposed to be of Wade doing the "This is my house" pose. Instead it looks like someone else.

The reaction was swift and virtually unanimous.

I'm not going to pretend to know how hard it is to design and execute a statue like this. It can't be easy because if it was, more of them would look like their subjects.

As long as Wade is happy with it, that's all that matters. Hopefully he feels great. If he can recognize himself.

Ryan Phillips
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

