Dylan Harper Used Just One Word to Describe What He Does Better Than Dad Ron Harper
Former Rutgers Scarlet Knight and professional prospect Dylan Harper might have his dad, championship-winning guard Ron Harper, to thank for his basketball talents, but he is certainly not above playfully flaunting his skills right back in his father's face.
Ahead of Wednesday's NBA Draft, the highly-rated Harper used just one word to describe what he does better than his pops: "Everything," he told journalist Taylor Rooks, while speaking on the event's red carpet.
"I mean, my dad definitely was a great player. My dad scored the ball, passed the ball, played defense, but ... I like to always have the utmost confidence in myself, so I'm saying I'm a little better at everything than him," Harper said. "Except for jumping. He might have jumping over me. But [aside] from that, I've got myself."
Watch that below:
It's a huge night for Harper—the culmination of years of hard work, plus lots of hype and preparation—so you can't blame him for projecting an air of confidence. His suitors are listening!
But the thought of an angry Ron Harper hearing this later and instantly challenging his son to some 1-on-1 in the driveway is too good a visual to pass up on imagining. Consider our fingers crossed.
As for the young Harper's draft prospects, the Rutgers export is the consensus No. 2 pick, which would send him to the San Antonio Spurs. But we'll find out for sure where he's headed starting at 8 p.m. ET.