Dylan Harper Had the Perfect Reaction to Seeing Ace Bailey's Suit Ahead of NBA Draft

The former Rutgers teammates are set to have their dreams come true on Wednesday night.

Mike Kadlick

Harper and Bailey while with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Harper and Bailey while with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
When former Rutgers star Ace Bailey hears his name called on Wednesday night at the 2025 NBA draft, he'll do so while rocking a pretty sweet suit.

As seen in a video posted by the NBA on X (formerly Twitter), Bailey is donning a bedazzled all-black suit with pictures stitched inside the jacket, tied together by a red pocket square and a red button-down shirt.

What can also be seen in the video is Bailey's former Scarlet Knights teammate Dylan Harper seeing his fit for the first time. Needless to say, his reaction was priceless. Take a look:

A pretty cool moment between the two '25 third-team All-Big-Ten members.

It's set to be an awesome night at Barclays Center for Harper and Bailey, who—even with one of them seemingly trying to control their own destiny—are both projected to be lottery picks on Wednesday night.

