Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie Makes Definitive Statement on Rumors He Wants to Buy Celtics
The Boston Celtics are for sale, and the franchise, fresh off an NBA title, will have no shortage of suitors.
The Celtics are one of the most valuable franchises in professional sports, and an opportunity to purchase a team like this doesn't come around often.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons reported that Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie - a Boston, MA native who owns degrees from Clark University, Boston University and Brandeis University - was interested in buying his hometown basketball franchise.
Lurie shot that report down as Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.
"I'm not really interested in acquiring another sports team,” Lurie said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think it's connected because they were my childhood team. I've got a tremendous amount of respect for their whole culture. I sort of see it as like a kindred soul in the NBA. Wyc [Grousbeck] has been an outstanding owner. I love the way they've developed that team. We've got to celebrate so many banners over the years. But it's not something that's top of mind. My whole focus is on my love of the Eagles and to win another Super Bowl for Philadelphia. I'm obsessed, as you know.”
Lurie didn't totally rule out the possibility of purchasing the Celtics, but it's clearly not something that's front of mind as the Eagles pursue a Super Bowl.
“I don't expect anything,” Lurie added. “Really, we're not [interested]. I would never say never, but I'm not looking to own another sports franchise. The Celtics again are exceptional. They're so well run. They're so talented. It's my childhood team. However, I do not expect that to happen.”
It sounds like the Celtics will be looking elsewhere for their next owner.