Emerging Spurs Star Stephon Castle to Miss Time With Hip Flexor Strain

Castle has taken a year two leap offensively, but will now miss some time.

Mike McDaniel

Spurs guard Stephon Castle will miss 1-2 weeks with a hip flexor strain.
Spurs guard Stephon Castle will miss 1-2 weeks with a hip flexor strain.
Second-year Spurs guard Stephon Castle has a left hip flexor strain and will be re-evaluated in the next one-to-two weeks, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Castle's play, especially on the offensive end, has taken a leap in year two for San Antonio. In 13 games for the Spurs this season, Castle has averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds on 49.7% shooting from the floor. Castle, who was the 2024–25 Rookie of the Year for the Spurs, is looking every bit the part of a franchise cornerstone in San Antonio alongside star Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs are 9–4 on the season and host the Grizzlies at home on Tuesday night in the first of several games that Castle is expected to miss.

