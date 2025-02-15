SI

Epic Luka Doncic-Kobe Bryant Mural Coming Soon to Los Angeles

Doncic and Bryant embrace back in 2019.
Doncic and Bryant embrace back in 2019. / Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
Six years ago following a Dallas Mavericks game against the Los Angeles Lakers, a contest which five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant attended, then-Mavericks star Luka Doncic approached the late Bryant and the two embraced in a special moment.

It's a moment that has become even more cherished over the years, especially following Bryant's tragic death in 2020, and now in '25 after the Mavericks' shocking blockbuster trade that sent Doncic to the Lakers, the only team Bryant suited up for in his decorated pro basketball career.

Well, the moment that Doncic and Bryant shared is now being memorialized with a mural in Los Angeles. Check out a photo of the mural in its early stages, shared by the account "Kobe and Gianna Bryant Murals" on X (formerly Twitter).

The epic mural depicts the embrace and handshake shared by Bryant and Doncic, only this time, the latter is wearing Lakers purple and gold.

It's a special way to commemorate a moment between a Lakers legend and the newest superstar acquired by the storied franchise.

