Mavericks, Lakers Swap Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis in Stunning Late-Night Trade

The Lakers and Mavericks pulled off an absolute stunner in the middle of the night.

In an earth-shattering trade, the Mavericks have sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for center Anthony Davis
In an earth-shattering trade, the Mavericks have sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for center Anthony Davis / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire fellow star Anthony Davis in one of the most league-altering trades in NBA history.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the trade late Saturday night.

In a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz, the Mavericks are sending Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Jazz are receiving Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Los Angeles Clippers second-round pick (from the Lakers) and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks.

The trade came within an hour of the Lakers beating the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden to cap off a 3-1 East Coast road trip. Doncic will now be paired with Lakers star LeBron James as the duo attempts to pursue another NBA title for the 40-year-old James. For the Mavericks, the pivot to Davis comes less than eight months after Doncic and veteran guard Kyrie Irving took Dallas to the 2024 NBA Finals.

It's a stunning trade of epic proportions that will greatly impact the Western Conference playoff race. The Lakers sit at 28-19 on the season and in fifth-place in the West, while Dallas is 26-23 and in eighth in the conference as February begins.

