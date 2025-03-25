Erik Spoelstra Sidesteps Jimmy Butler Question Before Warriors Star's Return to Miami
After a months-long saga that included multiple team suspensions—and trade requests—the Miami Heat dealt Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February. On Tuesday, Butler will take the court for the Warriors against the Heat in his first game in Miami since the drama and blockbuster deal unfolded.
And Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, understandably, was in no mood to discuss the "emotions" of the upcoming game against the Warriors while speaking to reporters before the contest. Immediately after he sat down at the podium, Spoelstra was asked a Butler question.
"I don’t know, obviously there’s a great storyline for everybody out there," Spoelstra said. "We're trying to focus on everything we've been dealing with for the last three weeks. I think all the emotions were late-December, early-January, to be frank."
"They're trying to do what they're trying to do. This is the NBA, so there's a lot of things that will happen. There's a lot of change in the NBA. I think we're pretty far removed now from that kind of emotion."
After he was asked another question about Butler, Spoelstra cracked a joke in a video shared by Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.
It's not exactly a shift in how Spoelstra, who was at times blunt and business-like in his dealings with the media regarding Butler, has approached questions about the six-time All-Star. However, Spoelstra did take the time to reflect briefly on Butler's tenure with the Heat, which spanned six seasons and included two trips to the NBA Finals.
The Heat coach said he'll "look back on it fondly" and added those six seasons were "extraordinary times,” according to Brady Hawk on X.
It will be interesting to see how Heat fans feel about Butler and his tenure with the franchise when he takes the court against the club at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.