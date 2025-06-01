Ernie Johnson Wrapped Up Final 'NBA on TNT' Broadcast With an Emotional Sign-Off
The Indiana Pacers brought about the end of TNT's incredible run of broadcasting the NBA with their victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, setting the stage for Ernie Johnson to deliver an emotional sign-off while flanked by his longtime partners Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith.
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Johnson delivered a moving tribute to the NBA on TNT and all its excellence before Inside the NBA enters a second act next year with ESPN.
"Gratitude is the operative word for me," Johnson said. "Grateful that since 1989 I've been with this company. No matter what you call the company, I'll always be Turner. I'm grateful that I've worked with you guys, I'm grateful for all of the relationships we've built professionally and personally through the years."
"The craziness that you've seen, the nonsense and the foolishness and the top-notch basketball analysis, all of that stuff's going to be on ESPN or ABC, not on TNT. For that, we're sad. But I'm proud to say for the last time: thanks for watching us. It's the NBA on TNT."
Shaquille O'Neal then announced that they'd all be literally dropping the mic to end the era, which they did to great applause for the assembled crowd in Indianapolis.