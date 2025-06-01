Pacers Steal Way Into Franchise's First NBA Finals Since 2000
With 4:20 remaining in regulation and the Indiana Pacers enjoying a 16-point lead over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, Gainbridge Fieldhouse was already in a celebratory mode, sensing the franchise's first NBA finals trip since 2000. Tyrese Haliburton, who had made his previous five shots to erase any hope of the Knicks stealing a miraculous comeback out of the Pacers' postseason playbook, had a fadeaway blocked. But Pascal Siakam secured the offensive rebound and kicked it to Haliburton, who fed it to Andrew Nembhard for a wide-open triple to extend the lead to 113-94 and take the roof off the building.
It was an exclamation point to a game that Nembhard dominated on the defensive end of the court, flustering New York with six steals—a figure only three players have ever topped in a conference finals game per StatMuse. He also contributed 14 points to go along with 31 from Siakam, who was tha catalyst for the Pacers' offense with Haliburton uncharacteristically quiet through the first three quarters.
Haliburton then exploded in the fourth quarter, finishing with 21 points to go with 13 assists as the crowd savored every second of Indiana's 125-108 victory that earns them a date with the Oklahoma City Thunder. While much of the discussion around this series has been about whether Haliburton is or is not a superstar, it was his supporting cast that shone brightest. All five of the Pacers starters reached double-figures with Obi Toppin and Thomas Bryant also getting there from the bench, showcasing a total team effort.
In his on-court interview following the victory Rick Carlisle shouted out Siakam and Haliburton for putting the team on their backs and deciding that the Pacers would not be losing Game 6 to face a winner-take-all test at Madison Square Garden. Siakam moments later accepted MVP honors for the Eastern Conference finals, but it was a collaborative effort, capped by ferocious defensive intesity in the clincher with the Pacers collecting 10 steals and forcing 17 turnovers in the clincher.