ESPN Analyst Credits Bucks' 'Amazing Super Nerds' for Idea to Waive Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard has been waived by the Milwaukee Bucks and had his contract stretched in the process so he'll be free to sign wherever he wants while collecting $22.5 million per season for the next five years from Milwaukee.
While this may seem like a fairly common move for an NBA front office, the fact that the Bucks just executed the most expensive stretch provision in league history makes this seem like an extraordinary move. On Tuesday's edition of NBA Today, ESPN's Marc J. Spears heaped some praise on a surprising part of the Bucks organization for coming up with the plan—the super nerds in the computer room.
"It was a card that Aaron Goodwin knew about," said Spears. "He just didn’t think the Bucks were gonna play that card. The Bucks have some amazing super nerds in their computer room and somehow they conjured up this potion. They brought it up to the GM and the GM’s like sounds crazy, but it sounds interesting. We could really do this? And I think what they did, they brought it up to ownership I’m told. And ownership signed off on it. And I give the super nerds in that room credit for coming up with this concoction. Figure out a way to maximize a major issue. What do you do with an injured player like that? They stretched him, they figured it out."
The amazing super nerds in the computer room. This league's verbiage is the most colorful in all of sports.