Damian Lillard Landing Spots: Where Will Star Guard End Up After Bucks Release?
For the first time in his career, Damian Lillard is a free agent.
The Milwaukee Bucks stunned the basketball world Tuesday by waiving the veteran star guard, putting an end to his partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo after two seasons. The Antetokounmpo-Lillard duo fell short in the first round of the NBA playoffs in both 2024 and '25. Now, the Bucks will pay his remaining $113 million over the next five years as he looks for a new basketball home.
It'll be fascinating to see what Lillard's market looks like. The 34-year-old veteran tore his Achilles tendon during the Bucks' short-lived playoff run in April, and he'll miss at least most if not all of the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
Any team that signs Lillard this offseason is likely looking two years ahead to the 2026-27 season. He'll be 36 when that season begins. And Lillard most likely prefers to sign with a contending team to chase that elusive NBA title.
Which teams could be a good fit for Lillard?
Miami Heat
The Heat have been trying to land a superstar since, well, LeBron James picked them in "The Decision." Lillard isn't the all-world scorer he once was, but he was named an All-Star last year and averaged 24.9 points per game.
Before he was traded to the Bucks in October 2023, it was reported that Miami was one of Lillard's preferred landing spots. Less than two years later, is that still the case?
San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs cut ties with veteran point guard Chris Paul this offseason. With De'Aaron Fox entering the 2025-26 campaign on the final year of his contract, Lillard would provide the Spurs some insurance at point guard if the former Sacramento Kings star doesn't re-up with the franchise for 2026 and beyond.
Plus, another full season with Victor Wembanyama playing alongside Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and No. 2 pick Dylan Harper in 2024-25 should have the Spurs ready to compete for a title in '26.
Golden State Warriors
Lillard, an Oakland native, is beloved in the Bay Area. And his timeline to return to the court might align with the Warriors' timeline as well.
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler are all signed through the 2026-27 season. If Lillard misses most of next season, he could return fully healthy for that 2026-27 campaign and help the Warriors finish off their dynastic run with one last title chase.
Portland Trail Blazers
Why not a homecoming?
During an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix in February 2024, Lillard admitted he was "lonely" in Milwaukee because his entire family was living in Portland, where he spent 11 seasons from 2012 to '23. Bringing Lillard back might not make a ton of sense for Portland's roster now. But if he's not going to win a championship elsewhere, what better way to wrap up his Hall of Fame career than where it all began?