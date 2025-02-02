ESPN Announcers Had Stupefied Reaction to Hearing About Luka, AD Trade Live On Air
You will always remember where you were when you first heard about the shocking Luka Doncic trade. For ESPN's Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham, they were calling a game between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's when the news broke and viewers got to hear their reactions in real-time.
As with most people, shock was their initial reaction and the duo couldn't hide it when they learned about the move and shared it with the audience.
"We're just receiving word of a massive trade in the NBA," said Flemming. "The Lakers have traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic in a three-team deal."
When he got to the name Luka Doncic Farnham shouted out "What!?"
Neither could believe what they had been told.
"I think the rundown for SportsCenter that follows us has just gotten ripped up," said Farnham. "I can't believe that that's real."
Flemming them added, "Our producer told me that in my ear and I was like are you sure that's real?"
Yeah, that about sums it up.