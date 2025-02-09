ESPN to Broadcast Lakers-Jazz Hoping to Catch a Glimpse of Luka Doncic’s L.A. Debut
ESPN really wants to broadcast Luka Doncic's debut with the Lakers. Even if it means subjecting the American viewing public to the Utah Jazz.
ESPN announced on Sunday that they would broadcast Monday night's Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers game which is now Doncic's expected Lakers' debut. ESPN previously flexed Saturday's Lakers-Indiana Pacers game onto their airwaves because it was thought that Doncic was going to play. Instead both he and LeBron James sat out.
While that was certainly a bummer from a ratings perspective, anyone who did tune in was treated to Austin Reaves scoring a career-high 45 points as the Lakers won their fifth straight game.
It's only fair that ESPN picked up a Jazz game on Monday since they flexed out of showing Utah play Phoenix on Friday night so that they could show the Lakers-Pacers game on Saturday.
The Lakers are also scheduled to play the Jazz on Wednesday. So if for some reason Luka doesn't play on Monday, ESPN might get to pick up a second Jazz game this week. Otherwise, Utah only has one nationally televised game remaining on their schedule early in March against the Detroit Pistons.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have 16 nationally televised games after the All-Star break.