ESPN Has Four-Candidate Shortlist to Join Mike Breen, Doris Burke on NBA Finals Team

A report suggests the network has old and new faces in mind.

Patrick Andres

Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN analysts Doris Burke (left) and play-by-play announcer Mike Breen during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now-Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick's stint as ABC/ESPN's color commentator for the NBA Finals was a brief one. When Redick took the Lakers job on June 24, he all but assured he would be the event's first one-and-done TV color commentator since Doc Rivers in 2004.

Thus, ESPN is in search of a new voice to team with play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and color commentator Doris Burke—and according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, the network has zeroed in on four names.

Jay Bilas, Grant Hill, Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler are the top four candidates for the job, per Marchand—with the caveat that ESPN could opt for a booth of just Breen and Burke.

Bilas, 60, is a longtime face of ESPN's college basketball coverage. As Marchand pointed out, the ex-Duke center never played in the NBA and is characterized as "a long shot."

Hill, 51, is a Hall of Fame former forward and guard for four teams. He currently works on CBS and TNT's Final Four production, a position he has held in some form or fashion since 2014.

Jefferson, 44, is a former forward for eight teams who works for ESPN now.

Legler, 57, is a former guard for six teams and a longtime ESPN fan favorite for his copious basketball knowledge.

The network's first NBA broadcast of the season is a doubleheader on Oct. 23; the Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns will visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

