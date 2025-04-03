ESPN Insider Weighs in on Chris Paul’s Potential Return for 21st NBA Season
For two decades, Chris Paul has antagonized the best athletes on the planet with his relentless effort and unmatched basketball IQ.
Now well into the savvy veteran chapter of his career, Paul remains a staple of the league, leading a young San Antonio Spurs squad into what could be a very bright chapter in the near future. Just how much of that chapter Paul will be a part of remains an open question, but one NBA insider believes Paul’s not done just yet.
"He’s got all the options on the table,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today on Thursday. "I think the Spurs would love to have him back. I think he could go sign with another team. I think he could go coach in the league next year. I think he could be in this studio with us if he wanted to be. But knowing Chris Paul, he's gonna want to be out on that court, because he can still make an impact, and that’s where the most money is still."
As Windy said, Paul could likely take the job of his choosing next year. While he seems to have enjoyed his time on the Spurs, and has a clear place within the up-and-coming squad, no one would fault him for taking a shot at chasing a ring elsewhere in a different role.
Windhorst’s assertion that he could jump to coaching is a bit bold, but anyone who has watched Paul play throughout his career knows he’s basically been actively coaching his teammates on the court for the past decade at least.
For now, the Spurs have six games left to play in the season. After that, wherever Paul goes—be it back to San Antonio, elsewhere in the league, taking on a coaching role, or onto the set of ESPN—there is little doubt he will continue to be great.