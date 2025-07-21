ESPN Makes Decision About Richard Jefferson's Future on NBA Coverage
Months after being promoted to ESPN's top NBA broadcast team in the middle of the 2024–25 season, Richard Jefferson will remain with the network. ABC/ESPN has decided to keep him as the analyst on the top team, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday. A deal hasn't been released yet.
NBA's media coverage will change during the 2025–26 season as ABC/ESPN, NBC and Amazon's Prime Video will all showcase the sport after TNT's media deal with the league ended.
It was reported that Amazon was interested in hiring Jefferson over for its NBA coverage, but in the end, ESPN locked down its analyst. Amazon has already hired play-by-play announcers Kevin Harlan, and Ian Eagle, former coach and game analyst Stan Van Gundy, studio host Taylor Rooks and former players including Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade Candace Parker, Brent Barry and Dell Curry, the father of current NBA players Steph and Seth Curry.
ESPN still hasn't decided about Doris Burke's future at the network covering NBA on the top team alongside Jefferson and Mike Breen.