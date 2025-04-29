ESPN Touts Major Ratings Bump for NBA Playoffs
As the NBA playoffs continue their second action-packed week, a combination of compelling series and starpower have yielded good news for broadcast partner ESPN. The network is touting its largest NBA playoffs ratings ever through 11 games across their platforms. To this point, the broadcasts are averaging 4.48 million viewers, which represents a 13% increase over last year.
That number was buoyed significantly by Sunday's Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, which averaged 7.34 million viewers. ESPN cites that as the most-watched Game 4 of an opening round on their platforms. And really, it's not too surprising considering it was Luka Doncic and LeBron James in a must-win game against Anthony Edwards, who is earnestly trying to take the crown from James. Interestingly, that figure represents a 32% jump over last year's comparable game, which featured then-Dallas Maverick Doncic against the Los Angeles Clippers.
To the extent that ratings matter, there's a lot of positive signs for ESPN as it continues to march its way toward the presentaiton of the NBA Finals. But having the Lakers on the brink of elimination should offer some pause as if they do bow out, the most compelling protagonist/antogonist of the postseason story won't be there to lure in eyeballs.