Even SGA Couldn't Believe How Many Autographs He Signed Before NBA Finals Game

Guinness Book of World Records, are you hearing this?!

Tim Capurso

SGA couldn't believe it. / Screengrab Twitter @NBA
As he and other NBA players have been known to do before games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took some time to sign some autographs before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, an eventual 123–107 victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.

But this wasn't just any old autograph-signing session. It was a session that produced a jaw-dropping number of signatures and demonstrated just how devoted the 2024–25 regular season NBA MVP is to the Thunder fanbase.

Gilgeous-Alexander proceeded to sign a whopping 429 autographs for Thunder fans before Game 2. And even he couldn't believe it when he was told the exact number.

"Are you serious?! That's insane," said Gilgeous-Alexander, who initially guessed that he had signed about 50 or 60. "It doesn't feel like that much."

While it wasn't quite to the level of signing a literal baby, Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-level autograph session included signing a young boy's forehead.

The bar for autograph-signing has been raised.

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

