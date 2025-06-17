Even SGA Couldn't Believe How Many Autographs He Signed Before NBA Finals Game
As he and other NBA players have been known to do before games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took some time to sign some autographs before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, an eventual 123–107 victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.
But this wasn't just any old autograph-signing session. It was a session that produced a jaw-dropping number of signatures and demonstrated just how devoted the 2024–25 regular season NBA MVP is to the Thunder fanbase.
Gilgeous-Alexander proceeded to sign a whopping 429 autographs for Thunder fans before Game 2. And even he couldn't believe it when he was told the exact number.
"Are you serious?! That's insane," said Gilgeous-Alexander, who initially guessed that he had signed about 50 or 60. "It doesn't feel like that much."
While it wasn't quite to the level of signing a literal baby, Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-level autograph session included signing a young boy's forehead.
The bar for autograph-signing has been raised.