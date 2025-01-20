SI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signed an Actual Baby After Bizarre Request From Thunder Fan

Karl Rasmussen

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Brooklyn Nets. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
NBA players receive a ton of autograph requests just about every time they play, particularly in front of their home fans. Oklahoma City Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no different in that respect, although he's sometimes asked to sign some rather interesting items––or in some rare cases, people.

On Sunday, a Thunder fan bizarrely asked Gilgeous-Alexander to sign his baby prior to tipoff. SGA obliged, though he couldn't help but smirk while fulfilling the request.

After handing an object back to a different fan, Gilgeous-Alexander turned and, without hesitation, began inscribing his signature onto the bare back of a baby that was being held up by a Thunder fan.

That's certainly not an autograph request he receives every day, but Gilgeous-Alexander was a good sport about it, and certainly looked amused while signing the baby.

Oklahoma City was hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, looking to improve upon their Western Conference-best 34–7 record. The superstar guard dropped 15 points and added six assists in the first half, helping give the Thunder a 20-point lead at halftime.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

