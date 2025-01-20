Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signed an Actual Baby After Bizarre Request From Thunder Fan
NBA players receive a ton of autograph requests just about every time they play, particularly in front of their home fans. Oklahoma City Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no different in that respect, although he's sometimes asked to sign some rather interesting items––or in some rare cases, people.
On Sunday, a Thunder fan bizarrely asked Gilgeous-Alexander to sign his baby prior to tipoff. SGA obliged, though he couldn't help but smirk while fulfilling the request.
After handing an object back to a different fan, Gilgeous-Alexander turned and, without hesitation, began inscribing his signature onto the bare back of a baby that was being held up by a Thunder fan.
That's certainly not an autograph request he receives every day, but Gilgeous-Alexander was a good sport about it, and certainly looked amused while signing the baby.
Oklahoma City was hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, looking to improve upon their Western Conference-best 34–7 record. The superstar guard dropped 15 points and added six assists in the first half, helping give the Thunder a 20-point lead at halftime.