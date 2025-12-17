Every Celebrity We Spotted at the 2025 NBA Cup Final in Las Vegas
The Spurs and Knicks met at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday to determine this year’s NBA Cup champion and the lofty cash prize that comes with it. A red carpet was rolled out for the players to walk on as they entered the arena, straight past the trophy that the winner gets to lift at the end of the night.
With any red carpet, the stars are to follow. Outside of the stars on the floor, we saw a handful of celebrities and NBA legends make their way to Las Vegas to take in the early season playoff-like atmosphere.
Here are all the big names we spotted in Vegas as the Spurs and Knicks played for some serious dough, in no particular order:
Chris Bosh
Although neither the Raptors or Heat were in action, the two-time NBA champion and 11-time All-Star was present for the festivities in Vegas.
Spike Lee
Come on, did you think Spike Lee would miss this?
Adam Silver
It’s no surprise the NBA’s commissioner attended the NBA Cup final, which he can be credited for as his brainchild. Silver spoke to reporters ahead of this year’s final and made an appearance on the NBA on Prime pregame show where he floated an idea the final can be played at some unique locations in the future, like storied college arenas.
James Worthy
Big Game James was in attendance. Too bad the NBA Cup wasn’t a thing over his illustrious 12-year career with the Lakers.
Spurs Jackals
The Spurs flew 50 members of their superfan group, which was founded by Victor Wembanyama, to Las Vegas to create a home court advantage away from home.
Queen Naija
The singer and media personality got the action started as she sang the national anthem prior to tip off.
Metta Sandiford-Artest
The 2004 NBA Defensive Player of the Year sat near Spike Lee for the NBA Cup final. For his sake, hopefully he was rooting for his hometown Knicks.
Chandler Parsons, Richard Jefferson
The NBA standouts turned media personalities got to enjoy the contest in Vegas as fans this time.
Zach Randolph
Z-Bo in the building. Although the two-time All-Star isn’t known for his time with the Knicks, he played in New York from 2007 to ‘08.