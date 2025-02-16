SI

NBA Players, Fans React to Mac McClung's Historic Slam Dunk Contest Victory

McClung became the first player to win three straight slam dunk contests.

Tim Capurso

McClung celebrates with the trophy after winning the slam dunk competition.
McClung celebrates with the trophy after winning the slam dunk competition. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Mac McClung stands alone among dunkers in NBA history.

With four straight scores of 50 during the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest on All-Star Weekend at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Ca. on Saturday, the Orlando Magic guard became the first player in league history to win three consecutive dunk contests.

NBA players, both those in attendance and not, were more than impressed with McClung.

Fans kept the conversation going.

Others joked that McClung, who plays on a two-way contract for the Osceola Magic of the NBA G-League and has appeared in just five NBA games in his career, is going to retreat back out of the spotlight after winning the dunk contest once again.

All jokes aside, McClung has clearly established himself as one of the greatest dunkers the NBA has ever seen, one confident and gifted enough to attempt ridiculous things like this.

Seven players have won the slam dunk contest at least two times. Two players, Nate Robinson and Mac McClung, have won it three times.

Only McClung has won it three straight times. Give the man his flowers.

