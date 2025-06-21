SI

Every Game 7 of the NBA Finals in League History

The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will soon meet in just the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history.

Tyler Lauletta

LeBron James blocks Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
LeBron James blocks Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. / Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will face off in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

This is it. One game for all the marbles. 48 minutes of basketball and a title that will go down in history.

It’s the type of drama that sports fans dream of; one of the reasons games like this are so special is because they are so rare. Sunday’s contest will be just the 20th Game 7 in the history of the NBA Finals, and just the fifth in the last 30 years.

Take a look below at every NBA Finals Game 7 ever below:

Year

Winning Team

Losing Team

Score

Finals MVP

1951

Rochester Royals

New York Knicks

79–75

N/A

1952

Minneapolis Lakers

New York Knicks

82–65

N/A

1954

Minneapolis Lakers

Syracuse Nationals

87–80

N/A

1955

Syracuse Nationals

Fort Wayne Pistons

92–91

N/A

1957

Boston Celtics

St. Louis Hawks

125–123 (2OT)

N/A

1960

Boston Celtics

St. Louis Hawks

122–103

N/A

1962

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers

110–107 (OT)

N/A

1966

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers

95–93

N/A

1969

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers

108–106

Jerry West

1970

New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers

113–99

Willis Reed

1974

Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks

102–87

John Havlicek

1978

Washington Bullets

Seattle SuperSonics

105–99

Wes Unseld

1984

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers

111–102

Larry Bird

1988

Los Angeles Lakers

Detroit Pistons

108–105

James Worthy

1994

Houston Rockets

New York Knicks

90–84

Hakeem Olajuwon

2005

San Antonio Spurs

Detroit Pistons

81–74

Tim Duncan

2010

Los Angeles Lakers

Boston Celtics

83–79

Kobe Bryant

2013

Miami Heat

San Antonio Spurs

95–88

LeBron James

2016

Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors

93–89

LeBron James

Some fun things about this list jump out when viewed together.

First, man, these games are close. The past eight times the NBA Finals have gone to Game 7, the contest was decided by single digits. In 10 of the 19, it was five points or less.

Also, if you thought today’s Celtics fans were annoying, just imagine how brutal it must have been for everyone back in the 1960s, when Boston was edging out its fiercest rival (Los Angeles) time and time again in the biggest game imaginable.

One last note—the Finals MVP award was first given out in 1969, when Jerry West of the Lakers took the honors despite losing to the Celtics in seven games. To this day, he’s the only player to have won NBA Finals MVP despite losing the NBA Finals. Surely not the most fun piece of history to hold, but a piece of history nonetheless.

The last time we got a Game 7 in the NBA Finals, LeBron James produced the greatest highlight of his unmatched NBA career. What legends will be made this Sunday?

Game 7 between the Thunder and Pacers tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

